At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 23 .574 — York 22 32 .407 9 Lancaster 18 31 .367 10½ Southern Maryland 17 36 .321 13½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 32 19 .627 — Long Island 31 20 .608 1 High Point 31 23 .574 2½ New Britain 27 25 .519 5½

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 8, Lancaster 7, 10 innings

Southern Maryland 7, New Britain 3, 7 innings

New Britain 2, Southern Maryland 1, 11 innings

Sugar Land 7, York 1

Somerset 4, Long Island 1

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

