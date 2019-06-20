Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 20, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 24 .564
York 23 32 .418 8
Lancaster 18 32 .360 10½
Southern Maryland 18 36 .333 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 32 19 .627
Long Island 31 20 .608 1
High Point 32 23 .582 2
New Britain 27 26 .509 6

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 8, Lancaster 2

York 8, Sugar Land 6

Southern Maryland 8, New Britain 7

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

