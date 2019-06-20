At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 24 .564 — York 23 32 .418 8 Lancaster 18 32 .360 10½ Southern Maryland 18 36 .333 12½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 32 19 .627 — Long Island 31 20 .608 1 High Point 32 23 .582 2 New Britain 27 26 .509 6

Thursday’s Games

High Point 8, Lancaster 2

York 8, Sugar Land 6

Southern Maryland 8, New Britain 7

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

