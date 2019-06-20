|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|York
|23
|32
|.418
|8
|Lancaster
|18
|32
|.360
|10½
|Southern Maryland
|18
|36
|.333
|12½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Somerset
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|High Point
|32
|23
|.582
|1½
|New Britain
|27
|26
|.509
|5½
___
High Point 8, Lancaster 2
York 8, Sugar Land 6
Southern Maryland 8, New Britain 7
Long Island 6, Somerset 0
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
