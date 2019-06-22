Listen Live Sports

June 22, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 25 .554
York 24 32 .429 7
Lancaster 19 32 .373
Southern Maryland 19 36 .345 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 32 21 .604
Somerset 32 21 .604
High Point 32 24 .571
New Britain 28 26 .519

___

Friday’s Games

York 2, Somerset 1

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 4

Lancaster 4, Long Island 3, 7 innings

New Britain 6, Sugar Land 1

Long Island 12, Lancaster 8, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

