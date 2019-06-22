At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 26 .544 — York 24 32 .429 6½ Lancaster 19 33 .365 9½ Southern Maryland 19 36 .345 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 33 21 .611 — Somerset 32 21 .604 ½ High Point 32 24 .571 2 New Britain 29 26 .527 4½

___

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

New Britain 3, Sugar Land 0

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.