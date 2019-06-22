|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|26
|.544
|—
|York
|25
|32
|.439
|6
|Lancaster
|19
|34
|.358
|10
|Southern Maryland
|20
|36
|.357
|10½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Somerset
|32
|22
|.593
|1½
|High Point
|32
|25
|.561
|3
|New Britain
|29
|26
|.527
|5
___
York 7, Somerset 1
Southern Maryland 4, High Point 3
Long Island 4, Lancaster 3
New Britain 3, Sugar Land 0
Somerset at York, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
