Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 22, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 26 .544
York 25 32 .439 6
Lancaster 19 34 .358 10
Southern Maryland 20 36 .357 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 34 21 .618
Somerset 32 22 .593
High Point 32 25 .561 3
New Britain 29 26 .527 5

___

Saturday’s Games

York 7, Somerset 1

Southern Maryland 4, High Point 3

Long Island 4, Lancaster 3

Advertisement

New Britain 3, Sugar Land 0

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.