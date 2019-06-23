Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 23, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 27 .534
York 25 33 .431 6
Lancaster 19 35 .352 10
Southern Maryland 20 37 .351 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 35 21 .625
Somerset 33 22 .600
High Point 33 25 .569 3
New Britain 30 26 .536 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 12, York 4

Long Island 7, Lancaster 4

New Britain 2, Sugar Land 0

High Point 9, Southern Maryland 4

Monday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

