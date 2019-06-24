Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 24, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 27 .534
York 25 33 .431 6
Lancaster 19 35 .352 10
Southern Maryland 20 37 .351 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 35 21 .625
Somerset 33 22 .600
High Point 33 25 .569 3
New Britain 30 26 .536 5

___

Monday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.