|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|27
|.534
|—
|York
|25
|34
|.424
|6½
|Southern Maryland
|21
|37
|.362
|10
|Lancaster
|19
|35
|.352
|10
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Somerset
|33
|22
|.600
|1½
|High Point
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|New Britain
|30
|26
|.536
|5
___
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.