The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

June 25, 2019 3:08 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 27 .534
York 25 34 .424
Southern Maryland 21 37 .362 10
Lancaster 19 35 .352 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 35 21 .625
Somerset 33 22 .600
High Point 33 25 .569 3
New Britain 30 26 .536 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

