At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 27 .534 — York 25 34 .424 6½ Southern Maryland 21 37 .362 10 Lancaster 19 35 .352 10 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 35 21 .625 — Somerset 33 22 .600 1½ High Point 33 25 .569 3 New Britain 30 26 .536 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

