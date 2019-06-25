|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|27
|.534
|—
|York
|26
|34
|.433
|6
|Southern Maryland
|21
|38
|.356
|10½
|Lancaster
|19
|36
|.345
|10½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Somerset
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|High Point
|33
|25
|.569
|3½
|New Britain
|30
|27
|.526
|6
___
Long Island 6, New Britain 2
York 14, Southern Maryland 1
Somerset 14, Lancaster 3
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
