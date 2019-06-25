At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 27 .534 — York 26 34 .433 6 Southern Maryland 21 38 .356 10½ Lancaster 19 36 .345 10½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 36 21 .632 — Somerset 34 22 .607 1½ High Point 33 25 .569 3½ New Britain 30 27 .526 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 6, New Britain 2

York 14, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset 14, Lancaster 3

Advertisement

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.