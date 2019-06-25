Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 25, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 27 .534
York 26 34 .433 6
Southern Maryland 21 38 .356 10½
Lancaster 19 36 .345 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 21 .632
Somerset 34 22 .607
High Point 33 25 .569
New Britain 30 27 .526 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 6, New Britain 2

York 14, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset 14, Lancaster 3

Advertisement

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.