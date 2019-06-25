Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 25, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 28 .525
York 26 34 .433
Southern Maryland 21 38 .356 10
Lancaster 19 36 .345 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 21 .632
Somerset 34 22 .607
High Point 34 25 .576 3
New Britain 30 27 .526 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 6, New Britain 2

York 14, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset 14, Lancaster 3

High Point 6, Sugar Land 0

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

