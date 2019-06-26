At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 28 .525 — York 26 34 .433 5½ Lancaster 20 36 .357 9½ Southern Maryland 21 38 .356 10 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 36 21 .632 — Somerset 34 23 .596 2 High Point 34 25 .576 3 New Britain 30 27 .526 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Somerset 2, 7 innings

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

