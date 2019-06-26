|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|28
|.525
|—
|York
|26
|34
|.433
|5½
|Lancaster
|20
|36
|.357
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|21
|38
|.356
|10
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Somerset
|34
|23
|.596
|2
|High Point
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|New Britain
|30
|27
|.526
|6
___
Lancaster 5, Somerset 2, 7 innings
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
