Atlantic League

June 26, 2019 10:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 28 .525
York 27 34 .443 5
Lancaster 20 37 .351 10
Southern Maryland 21 39 .350 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 22 .621
Somerset 35 23 .603 1
High Point 34 25 .576
New Britain 31 27 .534 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Somerset 2, 7 innings

New Britain 11, Long Island 4

York 4, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset 2, Lancaster 1

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

