Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 27, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 30 .508
York 27 34 .443 4
Lancaster 20 37 .351 9
Southern Maryland 21 39 .350
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 22 .621
Somerset 35 23 .603 1
High Point 36 25 .590
New Britain 31 27 .534 5

___

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point 9, Sugar Land 1

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.