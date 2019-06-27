|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|30
|.508
|—
|York
|27
|34
|.443
|4
|Southern Maryland
|21
|39
|.350
|9½
|Lancaster
|20
|38
|.345
|9½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Somerset
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|High Point
|36
|25
|.590
|1
|New Britain
|32
|27
|.542
|4
___
New Britain 8, Long Island 5
Somerset 3, Lancaster 0
High Point 9, Sugar Land 1
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
