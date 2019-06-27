Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 27, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 30 .508
York 27 34 .443 4
Southern Maryland 21 39 .350
Lancaster 20 38 .345
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 23 .610
Somerset 36 23 .610
High Point 36 25 .590 1
New Britain 32 27 .542 4

Thursday’s Games

New Britain 8, Long Island 5

Somerset 3, Lancaster 0

High Point 9, Sugar Land 1

Friday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

