At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 30 .508 — York 27 34 .443 4 Southern Maryland 21 39 .350 9½ Lancaster 20 38 .345 9½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 36 23 .610 — Somerset 36 23 .610 — High Point 36 25 .590 1 New Britain 32 27 .542 4

Friday’s Games

York 9, New Britain 5

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 3

Long Island 3, Somerset 1

High Point 13, Sugar Land 3

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

