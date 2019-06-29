Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 29, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 30 .508
York 27 34 .443 4
Southern Maryland 21 39 .350
Lancaster 20 38 .345
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 23 .610
Somerset 36 23 .610
High Point 36 25 .590 1
New Britain 32 27 .542 4

___

Friday’s Games

York 9, New Britain 5

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 3

Long Island 3, Somerset 1

High Point 13, Sugar Land 3

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

