Atlantic League

June 29, 2019 1:23 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 31 .500
York 28 34 .452 3
Lancaster 21 38 .356
Southern Maryland 21 40 .344
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 37 23 .617
Somerset 36 24 .600 1
High Point 37 25 .597 1
New Britain 32 28 .533 5

Friday’s Games

York 9, New Britain 5

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 3

Long Island 3, Somerset 1

High Point 13, Sugar Land 3

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

