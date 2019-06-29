|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|31
|31
|.500
|—
|York
|28
|34
|.452
|3
|Lancaster
|21
|38
|.356
|8½
|Southern Maryland
|21
|40
|.344
|9½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Somerset
|36
|24
|.600
|1
|High Point
|37
|25
|.597
|1
|New Britain
|32
|28
|.533
|5
___
York 9, New Britain 5
Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 3
Long Island 3, Somerset 1
High Point 13, Sugar Land 3
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
