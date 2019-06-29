At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 31 .500 — York 28 34 .452 3 Southern Maryland 22 40 .355 9 Lancaster 21 39 .350 9 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 37 23 .617 — Somerset 36 24 .600 1 High Point 37 25 .597 1 New Britain 32 28 .533 5

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

