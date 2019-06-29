Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 29, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 31 .500
York 28 34 .452 3
Southern Maryland 22 40 .355 9
Lancaster 21 39 .350 9
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 37 23 .617
Somerset 36 24 .600 1
High Point 37 25 .597 1
New Britain 32 28 .533 5

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.