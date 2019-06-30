Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 30, 2019 12:15 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 32 31 .508
York 29 34 .460 3
Southern Maryland 22 40 .355
Lancaster 21 39 .350
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 38 23 .623
Somerset 36 25 .590 2
High Point 37 26 .587 2
New Britain 32 29 .525 6

___

Saturday’s Games

York 4, New Britain 1, 8 innings

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2

Sugar Land 6, High Point 3

Long Island 6, Somerset 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

