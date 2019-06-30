|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|32
|31
|.508
|—
|York
|30
|34
|.469
|2½
|Lancaster
|22
|39
|.361
|9
|Southern Maryland
|22
|41
|.349
|10
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Somerset
|37
|25
|.597
|1
|High Point
|37
|26
|.587
|1½
|New Britain
|32
|30
|.516
|6
___
York 15, New Britain 1
Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 3
Somerset 3, Long Island 2
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.