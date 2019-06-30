Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 30, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 32 31 .508
York 30 34 .469
Lancaster 22 39 .361 9
Southern Maryland 22 41 .349 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 38 24 .613
Somerset 37 25 .597 1
High Point 37 26 .587
New Britain 32 30 .516 6

___

Sunday’s Games

York 15, New Britain 1

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 3

Somerset 3, Long Island 2

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

