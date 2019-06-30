At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 33 31 .516 — York 30 34 .469 3 Lancaster 22 39 .361 9½ Southern Maryland 22 41 .349 10½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 38 24 .613 — Somerset 37 25 .597 1 High Point 37 27 .578 2 New Britain 32 30 .516 6

___

Sunday’s Games

York 15, New Britain 1

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 3

Somerset 3, Long Island 2

Advertisement

Sugar Land 2, High Point 1

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.