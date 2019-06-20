Listen Live Sports

Atletico reaches agreement with Real Madrid to sign Llorente

June 20, 2019 8:44 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with city rival Real Madrid to sign midfielder Marcos Llorente on a five-year deal.

Atletico made the announcement on Thursday, saying the 24-year-old Llorente will undergo a medical examination. No fee was disclosed.

Llorente, who made 36 appearances for Real over the last two seasons and is a Spain Under-21 international, plays as a midfield anchorman. He could be a replacement for Rodri, who currently plays that role for Atletico and has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

