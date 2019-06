ATP Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At The Queen’s Club London Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Juan Martin del Potro (3), Argentina, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-5, 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka (7), Switzerland, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Advertisement

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Jay Clarke, Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (6), Canada, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, leads Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-3, 3-3 (30-30), susp., rain.

Doubles First Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.