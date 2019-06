ATP Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At The Queen’s Club London Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (8), Canada, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Second Round

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Kevin Anderson (2), South Africa, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Stan Wawrinka (7), Switzerland, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Milos Raonic (6), Canada, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Daniil Mevedev (4), Russia, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (9), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 4-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4).

Felix Auger-Aliassime (8), Canada, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-3.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-7.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, def. Lucas Pouille, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Andy Murray, Britain, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, 7-5, 6-4.

