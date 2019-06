ATP Tour Fever-Tree Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At The Queen’s Club London Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Daniil Mevedev (4), Russia, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-3.

Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Kevin Anderson (2), South Africa, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Gilles Simon, France, def. James Ward, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Doubles First Round

Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

