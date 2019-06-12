Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour MercedesCup Results

June 12, 2019 3:10 pm
 
Wednesday
At TC Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: $769,170 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5.

Milos Raonic (6), Canada, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1).

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Quarterfinals

John Peers, Australia, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

