ATP Tour MercedesCup Results

|Saturday
|At TC Weissenhof
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Purse: $769,170 (WT250)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, def. Milos Raonic (6), Canada, walkover.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
