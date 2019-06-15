Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour MercedesCup Results

June 15, 2019 12:56 pm
 
Saturday
At TC Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: $769,170 (WT250)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, def. Milos Raonic (6), Canada, walkover.

Doubles
Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

