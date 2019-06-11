Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour MercedesCup Results

June 11, 2019 1:49 pm
 
Tuesday
At TC Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: $769,170 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Denis Shapovalov (8), Canada, 7-5, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (6), Canada, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-5, 6-3.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Dustin Brown, Germany, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Gael Monfils (5), France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

Doubles
First Round

John Peers, Australia, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Andre Begemann and Dustin Brown, Germany, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 15-13.

Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer (4), Austria, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

