ATP Tour MercedesCup Results

|Tuesday
|At TC Weissenhof
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Purse: $769,170 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Denis Shapovalov (8), Canada, 7-5, 6-4.
Milos Raonic (6), Canada, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-5, 6-3.
Lucas Pouille, France, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
Dustin Brown, Germany, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Denis Kudla, United States, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Gael Monfils (5), France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (6).
John Peers, Australia, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Andre Begemann and Dustin Brown, Germany, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 15-13.
Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer (4), Austria, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
