The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour Noventi Open Results

June 19, 2019 3:46 pm
 
Wednesday
At Gerry Weber Stadion
Halle, Germany
Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Borna Coric (4), Croatia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-6 (4).

Doubles
First Round

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

