ATP Tour Noventi Open Results

June 20, 2019 2:03 pm
 
Thursday
At Gerry Weber Stadion
Halle, Germany
Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. David Goffin, Belgium, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 11-9.

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (3), Croatia, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Dustin Brown and Tim Puetz, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

