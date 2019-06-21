ATP Tour Noventi Open Results

Friday At Gerry Weber Stadion Halle, Germany Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Borna Coric (4), Croatia, 7-5, 0-0 retired.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (3), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

