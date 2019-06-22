Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Noventi Open Results

June 22, 2019 1:13 pm
 
Saturday
At Gerry Weber Stadion
Halle, Germany
Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles
Semifinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

