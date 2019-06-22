ATP Tour Noventi Open Results

|Saturday
|At Gerry Weber Stadion
|Halle, Germany
|Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, vs. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.