ATP Tour Noventi Open Results

Monday At Gerry Weber Stadion Halle, Germany Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Gael Monfils (5), France, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

