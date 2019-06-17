ATP Tour Noventi Open Results

|Monday
|At Gerry Weber Stadion
|Halle, Germany
|Purse: $2.33 million (ATP500)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.
Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Gael Monfils (5), France, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.
