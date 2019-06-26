ATP Tour Turkish Airlines Open Antalya Results

Wednesday At Antalya Tennis Arena Antalya, Turkey Purse: $506,650 (ATP250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Benoit Paire (1), France, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert (6), France, 6-4, 7-5.

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Advertisement

Doubles Quarterfinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Luke Saville and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Philipp Oswald (4), Austria, def. Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, 7-6 (11), 6-4.

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan (2), India, 6-2, 7-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.