ATP Tour Turkish Airlines Open Antalya Results

|Wednesday
|At Antalya Tennis Arena
|Antalya, Turkey
|Purse: $506,650 (ATP250)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Benoit Paire (1), France, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert (6), France, 6-4, 7-5.
Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Luke Saville and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Philipp Oswald (4), Austria, def. Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, 7-6 (11), 6-4.
Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan (2), India, 6-2, 7-5.
