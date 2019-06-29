ATP Tour Turkish Airlines Open Antalya Results

Saturday At Antalya Tennis Arena Antalya, Turkey Purse: $506,650 (ATP250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Championship

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Doubles Championship

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.

