ATP Tour Turkish Airlines Open Antalya Results

|Saturday
|At Antalya Tennis Arena
|Antalya, Turkey
|Purse: $506,650 (ATP250)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.
