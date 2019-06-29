Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Turkish Airlines Open Antalya Results

June 29, 2019 1:25 pm
 
Saturday
At Antalya Tennis Arena
Antalya, Turkey
Purse: $506,650 (ATP250)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Championship

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Doubles
Championship

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.

