ATP Tour Turkish Airlines Open Antalya Results

Monday At Antalya Tennis Arena Antalya, Turkey Purse: $506,650 (ATP250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Damir Dzumhur (5), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-0, 7-6 (6).

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. JC Aragone, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ergi Kirkin, Turkey, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Andreas Seppi (7), Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan (2), India, def. Tuna Altuna and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 7-5, 6-2.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (1), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

