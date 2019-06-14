Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Auger-Aliassime to face Raonic in Stuttgart semifinal

June 14, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime saved a match point before beating German qualifier Dustin Brown 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) Friday to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime hit 30 aces and will next play compatriot Milos Raonic, last year’s finalist.

The sixth-seeded Raonic defeated Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, who is bidding to reach his third tour-level final, saved Brown’s only match point at 5-4 in the third set and won in just under 2½ hours. It was the first time he played three tiebreakers in a single match as a professional.

Advertisement

Brown, who started the week looking for his first tour-level match win since the 2017 US Open, upset the top seeded Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini will play Jan-Lennard Struff in the other semifinal. Berrettini defeated Denis Kudla of the United States 6-3, 6-3, while the German player progressed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Lucas Pouille.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.