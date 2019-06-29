Listen Live Sports

Austin Dillon wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race

June 29, 2019 7:43 pm
 
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Austin Dillon has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Dillon recorded a top lap of 176.263 mph in his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. It’s the sixth career pole for the 29-year-old Dillon, who is seeking his first Cup Series win since last year’s Daytona 500.

Kevin Harvick qualified second on a hot, humid Saturday, followed by Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch. Harvick is a two-time winner at the bumpy 1.5 mile oval in suburban Chicago.

Joey Logano, who leads the series standings by one point over Kyle Busch, qualified 19th.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

