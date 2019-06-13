Listen Live Sports

Australia to play in 2020 Copa America in Colombia-Argentina

June 13, 2019 12:40 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Australia will be one of the two guest nations at the 2020 Copa America, the head of South America’s soccer body says.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez told journalists on Thursday that Asian champion Qatar will also return to next year’s tournament, which will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia. Qatar and Japan are the guest nations in this year’s Copa, which starts Friday in Brazil.

Dominguez also said no decision has been made for where the knockout games of the 2020 tournament will be played. Argentina and Colombia will each host six teams during the group stage, with the groups divided based on geography.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

