Bailey Horn, Williams lead Auburn past GT, 4-1

June 3, 2019 12:51 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Bailey Horn pitched six shutout innings and Steven Williams drove in two runs as Auburn beat Georgia Tech 4-1 in the Atlanta regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The teams play again Monday with the winner advancing to the 16-team super regionals.

Horn (4-0) allowed just two hits and one walk with four strikeouts for the second-seeded Tigers (36-35).

Auburn managed seven hits, but stranded eight baserunners against the No. 1 seed Yellow Jackets (43-19).

Williams doubled to drive in two runs in a three-run sixth for the Tigers. Cody Greenhill struck out four over the last three innings for his 11th save.

