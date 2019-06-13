Listen Live Sports

Baltimore takes on Toronto in division play

June 13, 2019 3:06 am
 
Toronto Blue Jays (24-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-46, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (3-8, 3.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Baltimore and Toronto will face off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are 10-19 against AL East teams. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Dylan Bundy leads them with a mark of 9.

The Blue Jays are 7-13 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .220 batting average, Freddy Galvis leads the club with an average of .241. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-6. Edwin Jackson secured his first victory and Rowdy Tellez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. David Hess registered his ninth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 34 extra base hits and is batting .302. Hanser Alberto has 14 hits and is batting .359 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .411. Eric Sogard is 9-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

