The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Banged-up Rangers OF: Pence joins Gallo on IL, Mazara out

June 17, 2019 6:55 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain.

Texas made the move before its series opener at home against Cleveland on Monday night, a day after Pence got hurt. He joined slugging outfielder Joey Gallo on the injured list.

Pence left Sunday’s game at Cincinnati when chasing down a ground-rule double down the right field line in the fifth inning.

Willie Calhoun was activated from the injured list. He was in the lineup against the Indians, batting fifth and playing left field in his first action since a left quad strain May 21.

Nomar Mazara, another outfielder, was out of the lineup for the second game in a row with right hamstring tightness.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

