Bayern begins German Cup defense at 4th tier Energie Cottbus

June 15, 2019 1:16 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s German Cup defense will begin at fourth-division Energie Cottbus in August while beaten finalist Leipzig faces a trip to second-division Osnabrück.

Saturday’s first-round draw also pitted Borussia Dortmund with third-division Uerdingen, where a reunion with 2014 World Cup winner Kevin Großkreutz awaits.

The lowest-ranked team, sixth-tier FSV Salmrohr, was given a home game against second-division Holstein Kiel.

The first round will be played from Aug. 9-12.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

