Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears sign third-round draft pick Montgomery

June 14, 2019 2:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed third-round draft pick David Montgomery.

The running back from Iowa State was the first player taken by the Bears after they traded up with New England to grab him at No. 73 overall. Chicago had previously traded away its first and second-rounders.

Montgomery ran for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa State. He had 1,216 yards rushing and 13 TDs as a junior.

With the move announced Friday, the Bears have four of their five draft picks under contract. Cornerback Duke Shelley (sixth round) has not signed.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.