Bellinger gets a day off as Dodgers open series in Arizona

June 3, 2019 9:06 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Major league batting leader Cody Bellinger is sitting out the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series opener against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Bellinger, who leads the majors with a .376 batting average with 20 home runs, is missing his third game of the season Monday to rest.

Bellinger has played in 58 of 60 games this season, having missed a game in April and May. Manager Dave Roberts said it’s just normal day off given Bellinger’s work load this season. He has a team-leading 210 at-bats and has played first base along with all three outfield positions.

Max Muncy is being held out of Monday’s lineup for the same reason. Muncy’s 197 at-bats are third-most on the team.

Roberts said he was “trying to get ahead of Cody and Max, keeping them healthy.”

Roberts also noted that Bellinger and Muncy are left-handed hitters and the situation allows right-handed Kike Hernandez and David Freese, both with more at-bats and success against Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray, to see action.

