Belmont Odds

The field for Saturday’s 151st Belmont Stakes, with post position, horse, jockey and odds:

1. Joevia Jose Lezcano 30-1 2. Everfast Luis Saez 12-1 3. Master Fencer Julien Leparoux 8-1 4. Tax Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1 5. Bourbon War Mike Smith 12-1 6. Spinoff Javier Castellano 15-1 7. Sir Winston Joel Rosario 12-1 8. Intrepid Heart John Velazquez 10-1 9. War of Will Tyler Gaffalione 2-1 10. Tacitus Jose Ortiz 9-5

Trainers (by post position): 1, Gregg Sacco. 2, Dale Romans. 3, Koichi Tsunoda. 4, Danny Gargan. 5, Mark Hennig. 6, Todd Pletcher. 7, Mark Casse. 8, Todd Pletcher. 9, Mark Casse. 10, Bill Mott.

Owners (by post position): 1, Michael & Jeff Fazio. 2, Calumet Farm. 3, Katsumi Yoshizawa. 4, R A Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Hugh Lynch & Corms Racing Stable. 5, Bourbon Lane Stable and Lake Star Stable. 6, Wertheimer & Frere. 7, Tracy Farmer. 8, Robert & Lawana Low. 9, Gary Barber. 10, Juddmonte Farms Inc.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000. Fourth place: $90,000. Fifth place: $45,000. Post time: 6:46 p.m. EDT.

