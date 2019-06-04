Belmont Odds

The field for Saturday’s 151st Belmont Stakes, with post position, horse, jockey and odds:
|1. Joevia
|Jose
|Lezcano
|30-1
|2. Everfast
|Luis
|Saez
|12-1
|3. Master Fencer
|Julien
|Leparoux
|8-1
|4. Tax
|Irad
|Ortiz
|Jr.
|15-1
|5. Bourbon War
|Mike
|Smith
|12-1
|6. Spinoff
|Javier
|Castellano
|15-1
|7. Sir Winston
|Joel
|Rosario
|12-1
|8. Intrepid Heart
|John
|Velazquez
|10-1
|9. War of Will
|Tyler
|Gaffalione
|2-1
|10. Tacitus
|Jose
|Ortiz
|9-5
Trainers (by post position): 1, Gregg Sacco. 2, Dale Romans. 3, Koichi Tsunoda. 4, Danny Gargan. 5, Mark Hennig. 6, Todd Pletcher. 7, Mark Casse. 8, Todd Pletcher. 9, Mark Casse. 10, Bill Mott.
Owners (by post position): 1, Michael & Jeff Fazio. 2, Calumet Farm. 3, Katsumi Yoshizawa. 4, R A Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Hugh Lynch & Corms Racing Stable. 5, Bourbon Lane Stable and Lake Star Stable. 6, Wertheimer & Frere. 7, Tracy Farmer. 8, Robert & Lawana Low. 9, Gary Barber. 10, Juddmonte Farms Inc.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000. Fourth place: $90,000. Fifth place: $45,000. Post time: 6:46 p.m. EDT.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.