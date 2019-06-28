Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bezuidenhout takes 4-shot lead at Valderrama Masters

June 28, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa has taken a four-shot lead over Sergio Garcia and three other golfers at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters.

Bezuidenhout carded a 3-under 68 on Friday to reach 8 under for the tournament after two rounds. He started with a 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.

“I just kept it in play really nicely,” Bezuidenhout said. “That’s the key thing here, hitting fairways. I was driving it really well. On a course like this you can score well if you hit the fairways but if you don’t you can really struggle.”

Tournament host Garcia shot a 1-over 72 to stay at 4 under, along with Bradley Dredge of Wales and fellow Spaniards Adri Arnaus and Alvaro Quiros.

Advertisement

First-round leader Victor Perez fell five shots off the lead after a 74 in a round that included a triple bogey on the par 4 13th hole. The Frenchman had a bogey-free round on Thursday.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.