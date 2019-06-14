Listen Live Sports

Big crowds, extra police expected at Blues’ celebration

June 14, 2019 1:01 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Organizers of the celebration to honor the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues expect a massive crowd, and security will be tight.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected Saturday for a parade and rally beneath the Gateway Arch to celebrate the Blues’ first-ever NHL championship. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in the decisive Game 7.

Blues Chief Revenue Officer Steve Chapman says that in addition to players and coaches, the parade and rally will feature retired Blues players as well as Laila Anderson, the 11-year-old girl fighting a rare disease who served as the team’s inspiration.

Police Capt. Renee Kriesmann says city police will be joined by officers from St. Louis County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Rally attendees will go through security check-points.

