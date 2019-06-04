Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks hire Marc Crawford as assistant coach

June 4, 2019 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Marc Crawford as an assistant coach on Jeremy Colliton’s staff.

The 58-year-old Crawford was the interim head coach for Ottawa at the end of last season. He also has served as the head coach for Colorado, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Dallas, leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup title in 1996.

Crawford’s son, Dylan, is an assistant video coach for Chicago.

Colliton is entering his first full season as Blackhawks coach after taking over for the fired Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6. Crawford says Colliton “has an extremely bright and innovative mind,” and he thinks his experience “should benefit the entire coaching staff.”

Advertisement

The Blackhawks announced the move on Tuesday. Colliton’s staff also includes assistants Sheldon Brookbank and Tomas Mitell, goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.